'Get me there, I need to go.' The moment Bride Madeleine Edsell heard about the Hunter Valley crash.

Madeleine Edsell had been enjoying a "fairytale" wedding with Mitchell Gaffney before she learned her wedding guests had been involved in a fatal crash.

On Sunday night, guests were travelling in a coach to their accommodation after attending the wedding in New South Wales' Hunter Valley, when the vehicle rolled on a roundabout.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and 25 were taken to hospital with varying injuries. 12 people have since been discharged, as of Tuesday morning.

The bride's cousin, Kynan Stanford, said Edsell, who was involved with the local AFL club the Singleton Roosters along with her husband, tried to attend the scene after learning about the crash.

"The bride was pretty much kicking down the door trying to get in the car, saying, 'Get me there, I need to go' and we were like, 'No, you don’t need to go'," he told 7News.

Guests also started 'panicking' when they learned the coach, which was carrying 36 people, was involved in the incident.

"It was a nice day, pretty good wedding, fairytale stuff, then… we got the news there had been a crash and we all started panicking," one man who was at the wedding told the publication.