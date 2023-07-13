'I'm 28 and I decided to write my will... for my dog. Here's why.'

Ciara Wynn can't predict the future, but she can prepare for it.

And to be sure her dog would be looked after in the event of her death, Wynn included him in her will.

The 28-year-old adopted Maverick, her six-year-old "mixed bag breed", three years ago. Raised as an animal lover, she knew from the moment he was hers that she needed to set him up for life.

"I think the idea of a will is taboo, but it's really important to have," Wynn tells Mamamia. "I've done a lot of travelling in my life and I live abroad now so I just thought it'd be really good and have something official down.

"And I didn't want questions up in the air. I wanted it locked in. I wanted to know he would be looked after, so I just decided to do it on a whim."

Admittedly, it's a little unorthodox to write a will at 28 years old and Wynn confessed she didn't let her family know beforehand...

Which meant the email to announce that she'd written one came as a surprise.

"I actually finished doing up my will and then the company I did it with, Gathered Here, notified them," she recalls. "My sister was like, 'This is kind of morbid but very responsible of you.'"