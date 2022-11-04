HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: The reality of loving a puppy after losing a dog.

It's too soon.

That's what I said to everyone who told me that the best way to get over the grief of losing a dog was to get a new puppy.

"We can't replace Elvi," I said.

Elvi was (is) a part of our family, and we lost her only two months ago. She was (is) a boisterous, beautiful, brindle rescue staffy; her solid, velvety presence heavy next to us wherever we sat, at our heel wherever we went, always deliriously happy to see us, to leap on us, to kiss us and to wrestle us; always welcoming us home from the shortest of absences with a ridiculous toothy, tongue-lolling grin and a whirring, helicopter tail.

Two months ago, Elvi went missing, and she died.

We can never replace her.

So this then is not Elvi. This is Tuna.

Meet our new puppy, Tuna. Image: Supplied.