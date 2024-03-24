'I worked for the airline industry for 3 years and this is my no. 1 flying hack.'

Anyone who says flying is a glamorous task is lying (or Taylor Swift flying on her private jet).

Long lines, cramped seats, the marathon sprint to make it from one connecting flight to another and of course, the dreaded delays... If we're being honest, flying is not always a fun journey but knowing there's a dreamy destination on the other end makes it absolutely worth it.

Luckily for us, there are ways to make the plane part of the whole experience a smoother adventure. One airline employee has shared the major hack that revolutionised travelling for her and made flying a less daunting task.

Watch: The ultimate travel hack. Post continues after video.



Video via TikTok/durbinmalonster.

Darby Maloney, a former airline employee, shared on TikTok the one flight hack that makes flying a much simpler task. She said in the now-viral clip that because of it, she no longer needs to "look at the screens" that allow you to track airport flights — she just sails on through the airport, both at departure and arrival.

"This is my number one flying hack," she said in the video, which now has more than 16 million views and almost two million likes.

"The morning of your flight, you're going to text yourself your flight number but the key is you have to include your airline code."