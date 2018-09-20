The military sleep hack that promises to send you off to sleep in just two minutes.

Most of us have tried a bunch of weird things in search of a way to fall asleep.

Sleep teas. Sleep sprays. Lavender oils. Sleep supplements. Magnesium creams. Meditation. Counting sheep… it’s exhausting thinking about it.

The Sleep Health Foundation’s 2016 Sleep Australia Survey found 33 to 45 per cent of adults struggle with their sleep. Part of that is how long it takes us to nod off.

Some nights, it can feel like the second your head hits the pillow, your brain goes into overdrive.

Suddenly, you’ve got all these amazing ideas about your career or quitting your job and starting your own business. And all this emotional insight into your relationships and what you’d tell your 12-year-old self.

Which is great and all, except when you’ve got a massive day of meetings the next day or your small child will wake up wanting some food any second now.

On average, it should take us between 10 and 20 minutes to fall asleep (that’s called sleep latency), Sleep.org reports. Any longer and the quality of your sleep – and how great at life you’ll be the next day – will be affected.

