A nurse just showed us how to shave our pubic hair correctly, and why are we only learning this now?

Your pubic hair. We need to talk about it. More specifically, how you shave it.

Very nosy, I know — but according to a new viral video, apparently there's a very wrong way and a very right way to de-fuzz. And we need to discuss.

The video is by Heather Helton, a certified nurse and midwife who has worked in women's health for more than 19 years. She has nearly 100k followers and regularly shares tips on everything from sexual health to pregnancy and birth.

And after years of women asking her questions about their vulvas and skin irritations, she decided to make a TikTok explaining the best way to shave your pubes. And it’s absolutely BLOWN. UP.

The video currently has more than 5.3 million views and, judging by the comments, lots of people were never taught anything like this ~pube-shaving process~ before.

(Can confirm: we didn't learn it in home economics).

Watch: Tweezish: Plucking an ingrown hair. Post continues below.



Video via Tweezish.

Like many areas of women's health, your poor pubes are just another thing we don't talk about. For some weird reason, it's one of the many taboo topics that are just very... hush-hush. Even though we all have them.