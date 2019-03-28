Um, turns out there's a right way to put on a bra and it's dividing women of the internet.

A Twitter user has created a clear divide among women by asking a simple question: how do you put your bra on?

Because breast cupping and strap adjusting aside, there are really only two ways you can do it.

Ladies, you know this: you either put the bra on backwards, with the back fastening around your chest to do it up and then twist it around and slip the straps on.

OR you put your bra on like a grown-up, slipping the straps over your shoulders and fastening it with your hands behind back.

Twitter user Aki posed this question with helpful drawings to illustrate:

hey y’all how do you put on a bra?? with the clasp in front of you and then turn it around, or putting the bra on regularly and clasping it from the back ??? I GOTTA KNOW pic.twitter.com/w0wLSZvuXe — aki ♚ (@nakaimosu) March 24, 2019

And she soon found out that this was a something we women care about, a lot.

Gals doing the blue couldn’t understand the wizardry of those fastening the clasp without looking at it, while red bra-fitters simply bragged about their bra putting on superiority by acting like it was no big deal.

how tf can you stand the way blue rubs??? — ruthi ♛ ???? (@heycatradora) March 25, 2019