What My Salary Gets Me: A 33-year-old on $85,000 a year, looking to buy a second property.

I stop at the grocery store on the way and pick up everything I need to make a curry that night ($38).

And finally, just before bed, I also realise that we are close to finishing our favourite protein powder, so I order more online ($80).

Daily total: $143

Tuesday - Day Two

I work from home on Tuesday. I make oats for breakfast and have a banana and then start working at around 8am.

For lunch, I quickly eat some leftover curry while still working at my desk.

Before COVID hit, I noticed a little laser clinic open in the next suburb over, just a few weeks before we all went into lockdown. I had promised myself I would go in and support them once they were open again, so at 11.45am I remember my promise and quickly book. By 12.15pm I'm there for a quick round of laser - and perfect: they had a sale on! ($20)

Tonight I have my second Pilates class since I started exercising again. I pay my gym membership yearly, but it equates to around $10 a week and I try to go at least 1-2 times.

I really don’t feel like going to Pilates tonight, so I go quite begrudgingly but of course I feel great after it!

Luckily when I get home my husband has cooked dinner - chicken skewers and salad ($28).

Daily Total: $58

Wednesday - Day Three

I wake up to realise that I still haven’t got my haircut since before lockdown. And to think, one of my new year’s goals was to look after myself this year… that was obviously before the pandemic hit.

I try to book in to my hairdresser, but of course there’s a three week wait and I can’t wait that long for a freshen up, so I grab a home hair dye kit ($25) on my lunch break and give that a go at home.

Not perfect, but definitely feeling more put together.

While I am out getting the hair dye kit, I stop by Kmart (because one cannot simply pass a Kmart without stopping in) and I get a new cookbook ($12) and a storage box for in my bathroom ($7) and of course a pair of stretchy jeans ($20).

For lunch I manage to rustle up something in my fridge but for dinner we stop by the local pizza place for a mid week pizza and wine. ($120)

Daily Total: $184

Thursday - Day Four

Working from home again today - purely because I am waiting for my online protein order to arrive and tracking says it’s today. I have breakfast at home and for lunch grab a quick sushi roll from down the street ($6).