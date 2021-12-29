'I tested positive to COVID at Christmas. Here's exactly how we avoided my partner getting it.'

Three days before Christmas I got the dreaded text message from NSW Health: You have tested positive for COVID-19.

I was instantly in a state of shock.

I had tested negative just 3 days before after being a casual contact at work. Everyone else who got tested was also negative, so I had let myself breathe a sigh of relief. I'd been laying very low and being very careful, anxious about making it to Christmas.

I had only just let myself get excited about seeing my family. We have a pretty low key Christmas, but after a crappy year of lockdowns and a loss in the family, I was pretty keen to see out the year together.

A day after my first test, I got a very slight sore throat and a headache, and because it was so close to Christmas, and with case numbers rising in NSW, I figured I better get another test. My symptoms disappeared within a day or two and I felt totally fine.

Things no one said in 2021. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I figured I'd just be negative again, and I wasn't too worried.

But on the Wednesday night I got a text message with my result - positive.

I had to read it about 5 times to register it.

In a state of panic, I called my partner who was in the office working and told him he needed to come home. In disbelief and shock, he bought 2 rapid tests on the way back and tested negative on both of them.

The timing couldn't have been worse. I was just about to go on holidays from work for 3 weeks, and we had a few days off together over Christmas.

Nothing like a holiday in isolation.

I felt devastated. Sad, and defeated.

We quickly decided that because he had so far tested negative, that we would attempt to isolate separately in our apartment. He went to get a PCR test the following day, and until we knew the results of that we stayed in separate areas of the house.

Knowing that PCR results were taking up to 5 days to come back, we set ourselves up for a socially distanced Christmas.