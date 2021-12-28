Now Christmas is over, here's all the COVID news you might have missed.

The news cycle has been pretty overwhelming these past weeks: COVID-19 case numbers, testing delays and mishaps, Christmas plans impacted, border changes, restrictions and rules being chopped and changed.

If you chose to look away from Australia's COVID-related news during the festive period, we don't blame you.

But in case you want to get up to speed on what's been happening as of late, here's everything you need to know.

Watch: Thank you to masks. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Almost two million PCR tests were done during the Christmas period week.

Amazingly, there have been almost two million tests conducted in the last week across Australia. Along with that, over 42,000,000 total vaccine doses have been administered nationally as of Boxing Day.

News has evidently been circulating that healthcare workers are feeling the pressure amid rising COVID cases and testing needs.

With this in mind, we want to say a big thank you especially to all who have been working during this festive period: the frontline testers, lab clinicians, security guards at testing clinics, traffic controllers, nurses, doctors and anyone else.