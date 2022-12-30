Every year doesn't have to be a 'Big Year'.

2022 held a lot of promise, huh? We were finally out of lockdown after lockdown. Seeing friends? Back on. Going out to restaurants and parties and concerts? All about it. It was meant to be the year everything turned around for us after the mess that was 'the pandemic times'.
Except it’s reached late December and I’m not feeling it. Sure, I had a fine year. It was decent. I worked. I went on a few good holidays.
I’m thankful I haven’t had a bad year. But when I open Instagram and see everyone’s reflection posts, I feel kind of sh*tty. It feels like everyone spent 2022 going on WILD overseas adventures and MOVING CITIES and GETTING MARRIED and HAVING BABIES. All these massive life milestones! Some people have even had multiple milestones in one year.
So while I’m thankful I didn’t have a bad year, this kinda-nothing one makes me feel like a failure. This year, the coolest thing I have to show for myself is my new robot vacuum. (Actually, he’s pretty cool.)
