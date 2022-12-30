Every year doesn't have to be a 'Big Year'.

I think this end-of-year anti-climax feeling comes down to two factors. Firstly, I had a lot of expectations piled onto 2022. I needed it to be the year of wonder and awe and Big Stuff because 2020 and 2021 were so boring.

But also, it’s very easy to forget that sometimes, you just have years.

Just years. 365 days. A turn around the sun. You eat, you sleep, you raise kids; you go to work; you walk dogs and see friends. You might take a few holidays that are great but not life-changing.

Guess what. That is so normal. In fact, it’s necessary. We need these mediocre years because life isn’t meant to be constant soaring highs, because if it was there would also be constant painful lows.

Do you see the word 'mediocre' and flinch? Same. But that’s because we consider mediocre to be a dirty word. Mediocre = boring, when really it’s anything but. The mediocre parts of life are where all the most beautiful facets exist.

Mediocrity is all those sunny Saturday mornings my partner and I spent walking our dog together. Mediocrity is every Friday when I’d visit my parents and Dad would get us coffees and little biscuits that we’d share. Mediocrity is immersing myself in Emily In Paris for three days.

As acts, these seem boring compared to New York City skylines and romantic proposals. But as feelings, they’re incomparable. Mediocrity is where love and friendship and family and peace live. It’s home. Stability. Unashamed enjoyment. It’s where we grow and develop in subtle, incremental ways so we can handle the big stuff when it does eventually arrive.

Because – not to get bleak on you – yes, you’ll have Big Years in the good sense down the line, but there will be Big Years in the bad sense. We’ll lose loved ones or get sick or have life-altering shifts we weren’t expecting. Maybe you’re at the end of one of those crappy years now. These are the years where we lean on all the strength and solidity the mediocre times have given us.