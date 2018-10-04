"The scary fact that made me realise I need to write a will. If not for me, for my kids."

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes,” so they say.
Neither of these events are ones I particularly look forward to (unless I am getting money back at tax time of course). Nor are they topics I really discuss except to my accountant once a year, or from time to time when a mortifying, gruesome death comes to my attention on the news and I announce that that would be the worst possible way to die.
Although I get my tax done efficiently and honestly (I hope you’re listening ATO), my effectiveness on the ‘death’ front isn’t as commendable. While sometimes intriguing and detailed, my death conversations aren’t really very pragmatic. On the plus side, I have decided the ways in which I would definitely not like to die (like I have a choice), but on the negative side, I have not got a plan about what would happen if I did. And it seems I am not the only one.
According to numerous studies conducted In Australia on the prevalence of wills, including one by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, it is estimated "nearly half" of people in Australia die without a will. The most likely group to write wills are “older people with significant assets” (old, rich people) which I am most definitely not. For me, this is why I think I have never gotten around to writing one.
Up until a few years ago I wasn’t a home owner, and my sole major asset was a Daewoo Matiz (like Kel’s car from Kath and Kim). In other words, I had no need to write a will.
Top Comments
My husband and I couldn’t agree who our kids would live with if we both died and so we didn’t do a will for years. However, I found out that you don’t actually have to say who they will live with. You nominate a Guardian and that person gets the final say about where they live - but they don’t necessarily have to live with their Guardian.
For example, if we died tomorrow, one kid is in daycare and one in early primary school, so it would probably make sense for them to live with my Mum who is close by so they don’t have to change schools. But Mum is getting older so they might move to their aunt’s place as they get older and go to high school.
We made my sister-in-law the Guardian and my sister the Trustee of our Estate who decides how our money is distributed, effectively ensuring that both sides of our family have a say in where our kids would live and what financial support would be required.
Our family lawyer told us that it does not matter a jot who you nominate to look after your kids in your will if you both die (assuming a couple), the courts decide what they feel is best at that time regardless of what is on paper.
You need to get a new lawyer.
Don't think so. Cited many cases to prove the point. The courts will not just place kids automatically with someone you may have nominated years prior.
Sorry, I was much to flippant with my comment. Withdrawn.
The guardian nomination is certainly not binding, but carries a lot of weight.
Please get a will people, I had to organise my dad's will whilst he was in the hospital bed and then try and find another lawyer when the chain he initially started using when he had the surgery 6 months earlier wouldn't do a hospital visit even though we were willing to pay for it. Anyway, long story short, he came home to die, we were given around 2 months. He lasted 3 weeks and my last conversation with him was getting him to sign the will. He never spoke or ate after that and died 4 days later in a palliative care facility he went into the next day. I'm glad I was able to get it done more for my mother and sister who is still a child, but I don't think I'll ever get over that final conversation. Funnily enough, my mum refuses to even thinl about getting a will...not happy about the whole 'its not how we do things in our culture', you've both fucked me up for the better part of the year!!!