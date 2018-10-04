"The scary fact that made me realise I need to write a will. If not for me, for my kids."

“Nothing is certain but death and taxes,” so they say.

Neither of these events are ones I particularly look forward to (unless I am getting money back at tax time of course). Nor are they topics I really discuss except to my accountant once a year, or from time to time when a mortifying, gruesome death comes to my attention on the news and I announce that that would be the worst possible way to die.

Although I get my tax done efficiently and honestly (I hope you’re listening ATO), my effectiveness on the ‘death’ front isn’t as commendable. While sometimes intriguing and detailed, my death conversations aren’t really very pragmatic. On the plus side, I have decided the ways in which I would definitely not like to die (like I have a choice), but on the negative side, I have not got a plan about what would happen if I did. And it seems I am not the only one.

According to numerous studies conducted In Australia on the prevalence of wills, including one by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, it is estimated "nearly half" of people in Australia die without a will. The most likely group to write wills are “older people with significant assets” (old, rich people) which I am most definitely not. For me, this is why I think I have never gotten around to writing one.

Up until a few years ago I wasn’t a home owner, and my sole major asset was a Daewoo Matiz (like Kel’s car from Kath and Kim). In other words, I had no need to write a will.