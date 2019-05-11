'I'd been married five months when my husband left me for a mum he met at the school gates.'

Are any other husbands out there sleeping with school mums? Is this an actual thing now?

Apparently there’s more than just activewear and bitchiness going on at the school gate – there are affairs.

Families are being destroyed in a place where families should be safe. I know, because it happened to me in the most brutal, humiliating way possible.

After almost 14 years together, and three amazing sons, we married.

But just three weeks later, he started to pull away from me.

Lily Allen speaks about cheating on her husband with female escorts. Post continues after video.

I didn’t understand what was happening. I was terrified and I didn’t tell a single person. I just wanted my family to stay together; I never imagined it would end the way it did.

Fast-forward five months, unbeknown to me, rumours had started about my husband and a mum from the school.

Eventually, he told me. Actually, he yelled it at me, with all the aggression in the world. He told me bits and pieces, lies and at times complete fabrications, minimising everything to protect himself, which ultimately caused me so much more pain later on. The pain, urgh, it was indescribable. It still is.

Splitting from your partner? The Split is the podcast that will hold your hand. Post continues after audio.



Over the next few months the truth slowly came out. It was a mum who I knew, a mum who was in the same circle of friends as me, a mum I trusted. He left me, and is still with her to this day.