Australian school mums sue each other over "defamatory" WeChat comments.

A squabble between two mums at Knox Grammar has escalated to a Supreme Court battle after the women sued each other for defamation over a series of messages.

Ava Wei Wu and Michelle Li Chen’s friendship descended into an exchange of insults all captured on instant messaging service WeChat, Sydney Morning Herald reports.

After six years of friendship, the fight started when Ms Wu allegedly called her former friend a “green tea prostitute” in a chat forum for Knox Grammar parents one evening in March 2016.

“You really think you are a high-class lady by sending your children to a private school and buying a few fake handbags?” Ms Wu had allegedly posted.

“You are two-faced and ghost-like … And don’t forget the reason why your son got into Knox is because I noticed the vacancy and told you and acted as your referee.”

Not about to let herself be insulted, Ms Chen then took to a different group of more than 1000 WeChat friends to hit back. She allegedly defamed her friend by claiming she nearly killed a policeman by accelerating when he stopped her for a roadside breath test and that she told Ms Chen’s daughter to hit back if she’s attacked, the newspaper reports.

“This is the first time in my life I have met this type of shrew,” Ms Chen allegedly said.

“I feel very sorry to have met someone shitty like you. It feels like stepping on [dog poo emoticon].”