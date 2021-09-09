3 things that are seriously hurting your heart, according to a cardio surgeon.

Just to put this into perspective, women are three times as likely to die of heart disease than breast cancer.

Yep, wow.

The good news is that there are some simple changes you can make to help ensure your heart health. Here, we've rounded up three of the most common things that could be hurting your heart, according to Dr Stamp.

1. Not getting adequate sleep.

We all know that sleep is essential for your health, but did you know just how much a lack of sleep can affect your heart?

Spoiler: A LOT.

"One thing I find people aren’t always aware of is the impact sleep can have on your heart health," said Dr Stamp.

"Poor sleep or sleep disorders can directly hurt your heart or make it harder to do those things like eat well and exercise that are protective for the heart."

According to research, chronic sleep deprivation can result in health conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, and stroke.

So, yeah - it's pretty freakin' important.

2. Poor lifestyle habits.

It won't come as a shock that poor lifestyle habits can also wreak some serious havoc on your little ol' heart.

Things like binge drinking, a bad diet and lack of exercise can lead to a number of serious health issues, including heart conditions.

"I think most people are aware the things like diet, exercise and smoking are all things that can place undue stress on your heart," said Dr Stamp.

Poor eating choices and food habits can include the over-consumption of certain foods, dietary deficiencies and excessive consumption of saturated fats and processed foods.

Along with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity, being a couch potato is up there as one of the top five risk factors for heart disease.

*Turns off Netflix*.

Just to put it into perspective, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, more than half of Australian adults are either not active at all or do not meet the recommended guidelines.

Yikes.

3. Skipping regular check-ups.

When was the last time you had your heart health checked? Actually, don't... answer that.