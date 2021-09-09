3 things that are seriously hurting your heart, according to a cardio surgeon.

Your heart. How is she?
If you're anything like us, you don't have a clue. She's just pumping away, doing her thing and y'know, keeping you ALIVE.
See, a lot of us don't really pay much attention to our cardiovascular health, do we? We kind of take it for granted until something goes wrong. Which seems kinda weird, because heart conditions are actually a pretty darn common thing for Australian women.
Watch: Model Bec Craven on the moment she found out she was getting a heart transplant.
Just how common are they?
"Over half a million Australian women have some form of heart disease, ranging from heart attacks, heart failure to common heart rhythm issues like atrial fibrillation, also called AF or AFib," said heart surgeon Dr Nikki Stamp.
"A lot of women don’t know that heart conditions can impact them; we still think it’s a disease of our fathers and brothers but heart disease is the leading cause of death for women."
