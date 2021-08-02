September 14, 2020 started out like any other day.

We were in lockdown, so I was home with the kids while my husband Andrew was still working (his role was classed as essential).

We all got up and had breakfast together like we always did. As the kids got ready to start their online learning, Andrew was getting ready to head off to work. He gave us all a kiss and a hug and said goodbyes with an ‘I love you’ from the kids echoing as he headed out the door.

The day was just a standard day in lockdown. The kids finished their homeschooling and we played outside in the sun. Andrew would always text and call during the day, and on this day he called and said he would be home at 4pm for us to do a workout together.

He got home, gave the kids and I a kiss and a cuddle, had a chat with the kids then changed into his gym gear.

We went out and did a solid 45 minute session. - he said he felt good for doing it.

We came inside and the kids were all over Andrew. He went and jumped on the trampoline with our son Taj, who was 10, then played inside with our daughter Zali, who was 7.

During lockdowns he would come home and take the kids to give me a break, so I would cook dinner to have some time out.

We ate dinner together, he cleaned up and then got the kids ready for a bath. Once the kids were in bed, we had a nightly routine where we would have a cup of tea and some chocolate and chat about our day. I always had to take the chocolate away from him as he had the biggest sweet tooth!

Andrew, Rebecca, and their two children - Taj and Zali. Image: Supplied.

We sat up and paid bills together before getting ready to go to bed. I headed off for a shower, where he would always come in and chat.