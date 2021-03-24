"Day three is the worst": 47 things no one tells you about bringing a newborn home.

So, you've met your new roommate and they seem pretty cool - welcome to motherhood!

You've spent a couple if days trying to recover from what felt like a marathon, and suddenly you find your sleep-deprived self in a back-seat-of-the-car situation, ready to leave the hospital.

You're in the carpark. Trying to work out how to use the seat belts on the capsule (you know, to get your newborn baby home in). And you. Can't. Get. It. To. Click. The. F**k. In.

At this point it suddenly occurs to you: You're bringing a live baby home.

Are you... qualified for this?

You immediately feel unequipped and out of your depth, and you haven't left the carpark. Cool!

But, for the love of bagels don't think it's just you. It's completely normal to feel like this.

Zero sleep, remembering how to feed, working out what to do with a new human and hosting overly eager visitors is a hard time (WHY HAS NO ONE BROUGHT FOOD). No matter how many books you read.

So, that's why we asked a bunch of real women what they wish someone had told them before they went home with their new baby.

Because if you're anything like us, you'll hear many new mothers start their conversations like this: "No one ever tells you that..."

Tilly.

"Practice with the straps of the car seat first. We were trying to figure it out in the hospital parking lot, on a cold day with a crying newborn. Not fun!"

Laura.

"It’s ok to say no to visitors. You can’t sleep when the baby sleeps if your house is full of people!"