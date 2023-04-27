How exactly do you get snot out of your baby's nose? Here's one gadget that has parents talking.

In the Mamamia office, there's a parenting hack of sorts that we can't stop talking about.

It's the Snotty Boss. Or pretty much any contraption on the market that helps parents deal with their baby's snot.

This week, Emily shared in the Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group a picture of her Snotty Boss device. (Also, if you're not yet part of the Outlouders Facebook group, we seriously recommend it.)

"For any parents or 'parents to be' out there, this is an amazing investment for the winter colds that are coming or in my house, already here," she shared, adding "this is the ultimate 'lazy gewl' essential product for babies that can't blow their nose yet. Not sponsored, just amazed!"

Watch: Parenting 101.



Video via Mamamia.

The comments from fellow parents below Emily's post keep coming and coming.

"This is the best baby product around."

"I have one of these too and it is incredible!"

"Great invention! I'm glad for the next wave of parents that the technology has moved on!"

"Absolute lifesaver."

Speaking to Mamamia, Emily said that when it comes to babies and toddlers, "there is a fine line for parents between disgust and satisfaction".

"I discovered this fact this week when my four-month-old baby girl was five days into her first cold," Emily explained, and soon after got her hands on a Snotty Boss.

"It's almost silent (which means not having to stress about scaring your little one) Its suction rivals that of my Dyson vacuum cleaner and you can see what it collects in the clear container. It has four different types of nozzles depending on the consistency of the snot (as I said disgusting and yet so very satisfying!) Plus, it's easy to clean and reuse in minutes," she said.

"Whilst it is a bit pricey, once you factor in that healthy kids have about eight colds a year, I feel it's paid for itself already! It is the most satisfying (and yes disgustingly good) product I've purchased!"

For so many parents out there, they have blessed memories of using a nasal aspirator...

Basically, it's a weird tampon-applicator-looking device that on one end is to be slightly and safely inserted into the child's nostril. There's then a small thin tube that connects to a small red mouthpiece, which the adult puts in their mouth — and begins sucking like a straw.