We're calling it: this is the best Dr Pimple Popper blackhead extraction video yet.

Every time we think we’ve seen the worst (read: best) of Dr Pimple Popper, she takes it to a whole new level.

Her latest videos are a continuation of an infamous patient known as ‘The Masked Man’, an 80 something-year-old male who suffers from very extensive solar comedones called Favre-Racouchot.

Translation? He has hundreds of blackheads over his face that give the illusion he’s wearing a black mask, like Zorro.

This is really not one for the faint-hearted. (Watch the first video in full here).

Over three visits, Dr Pimple Popper — a.k.a. dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee — has been poking, squeezing, slicing and sliding at his comedones, which have been building up for years.

In fact, some were so stubborn they required a steaming facial to relax and soften them and took multiple sessions to clear out.

In good news for pimple poppin’ fans, this means almost an hour of non-stop blackhead battles split over multiple videos. You can view them here. (Post continues after gallery.)

Image via @drpimplepopper.