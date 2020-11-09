"Nothing is black and white": 4 high-profile women on overcoming infidelity.

Zoë Foster Blake knows how it feels to be cheated on.

She was in her 20s at the time, on holiday with her then-boyfriend when she discovered "disgusting" text messages he'd sent to another woman.

A decade on, the author and Go-To skincare entrepreneur is in a happy, secure marriage with TV presenter Hamish Blake (not the cheating bloke — honest) with whom she has two young children.

And it's from that rock-solid vantage point, and courtesy of her former career as a relationship columnist, that she sees a broader picture of infidelity; one with nuances and particularities.

Speaking to Mamamia's No Filter podcast





Speaking to Mamamia's No Filter podcast she reasoned that an affair is usually a symptom of a problem within the relationship, rather than a problem in and of itself.

"I think the idea of infidelity is fascinating and wide-ranging and [has] so much nuance," she said.

"There can be a huge awakening afterwards, where you realise what you almost lost. And I think nothing is black and white."

Of course, the way in which both partners respond to an act of cheating will depend on any number of factors. For some, it may automatically spell the end of the relationship; for others, a chance to repair a newly discovered crack.

While we tend to hear more of the former, a number of high-profile women have spoken about choosing to recover the relationship after an affair, to work on evolving it on their own terms.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary and Bill Clinton. Image: Getty.