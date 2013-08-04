How to exercise for free. Well, almost.

By NATALIA HAWK

The other day, I bought a whole lot of ski gear and found myself standing in the store, looking at my receipt and crying softly.

“I should have picked a cheaper sport,” I said to the gentleman next to me, wiping my tears.

“No such thing, mate,” he said. “Every sport you’ve got to pay money for. Sport is a luxury.”

Now. I understand that exercise and sport are not necessarily high up on people’s lists of essentials along with, say, housing and food and electricity bills.

And for those who are on a budget, exercise can cost money that just isn’t viable. Some gyms can be reasonably priced, but the great majority have fees that add up to over a thousand dollars per year. Even if you don’t belong to a gym and you’re just doing classes – that’s still $10 or $15 a pop, minimum.

Take into account the exercise gear you need, the yoga mats and dance shoes and boxing gloves you need to buy, and you can soon be blowing a fair proportion of a month’s pay on exercise. And for many, that’s a luxury that simply can’t be afforded. Not when there’s rent to be paid and something other than baked beans to be eaten for dinner.

But I’m here to provide you with some ideas of how to exercise on the cheap – and still get a decent workout.

1) Be smart about your clothes

Exercise clothes are where most of my money is blown. I can’t walk past a Lorna Jane without seeing and purchasing some kind of neon sports crop that will just match my running shoes so perfectly. I know, I am a marketer’s dream.

It’s my belief that with exercise clothes, you do get what you pay for – the pricey stuff will last longer and be of better quality in general.

But that said, if you’re just starting out or don’t want to fork out the big bucks – the cheaper stuff will do you just fine.

Bonds is really reasonably priced (especially if you live near a Trade Secret), so is the Michelle Bridges range at Big W. Old t-shirts and pairs of tights also work really well.

The only things you actually need to spend money on? A decent pair of runners (get them fitted by someone who knows what they’re on about) and a great sports bra so that you don’t cause any damage .

2) Workout DVDs are where it’s at

I love a workout DVD. Love. I’m a religious user of Zumba and I also love Brazil Butt Lift – sounds a bit odd, and it’s run by a rather strange Brazilian man named – appropriately – Leandro, but it is a killer workout and I now have leg muscles to rival that of Arnie’s. Kind of. (Check out this post for other recommended exercise DVDs.)