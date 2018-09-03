Scarlett posted her breakfast on Instagram. Then she received hundreds of death threats.

When Scarlett London decorated her room and posed for an Instagram photo on her bed one morning, she had no idea she would be bombarded with abusive messages and death threats from strangers, forcing her to passionately defend herself.
The photo, which Scarlett originally clarified was a promotional post for Listerine mouthwash, depicts the 24-year-old grinning on her bed clutching a cup of tea, surrounded by helium balloons with a stack of pancakes on the bed, captioned: “The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea”.
The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea. My morning routine is now live on YouTube – and while I don’t show you my real bed hair (trust me, it’s not pretty), I do give you a little insight into how I start my day in a positive way. Head over to my stories for a swipe up link – and let me know what you think! It features my morning habit of rinsing with Listerine Advanced White to help whiten my teeth. @listerineukireland #BringOutTheBold | This is a paid partnership with Listerine.
While seemingly innocent, Instagram users were angered by the fact the 24-year-old was wearing makeup in the photo shared with her 44.6k followers, taking to the comments section to berate her.
“It’s images like this that give young girls false impressions of life and unrealistic expectations of how they expect to be treated,” one commented.
“Why do people think you have to be fake to get likes and follows lol,” another wrote.
On Twitter, user Ryan Austin said he “hopes she steps on Lego”:
That mug is empty and those pancakes look more like tortilla wraps to me, I hope she steps on a Lego when she hops off that stupid bed with her own photo on it
— Ryan Austin (@Evoryan3) September 1, 2018
Top Comments
Never the mind the pancakes, the work her core muscles are doing to hold her in that possie would not make at all for a a serene cup of tea.
I am mainly baffled by the fact that people choose to waste time to follow someone on Instagram to begin with. For me, that is the real travesty.
Listen to Roger Waters amused to death album.