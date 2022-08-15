'I was happy for my mates to be gallivanting around Europe. But then they started posting pictures.'

It started with a picture posted on Instagram.

My housemate and best friend's sly smile stared back at me through the screen. It wouldn't have been an out-of-the-ordinary photo if the Roman Colosseum wasn't peaking out behind him.

While I sat in my bedroom, with the only light coming from the app up on my phone, my best friend was on the other side of the world basking under the Italian sun.

A few days later, he was joined by two of my other best friends who are also my housemates. They ventured the cobblestone streets of Spain, sipped beer underneath the Eiffel Tower and danced their way through the Amsterdam Pride Parade until 7:30am the next morning.

All while I was alone in the house we shared.

I saw a number of our mutual friends at a house party the next weekend. They all asked why I hadn't gone to Europe with them – after all, we'd been housemates and best mates for years. Had I been left out? Excluded? Was there something going on that they might need to be worried about?

The answer was always a firm no. The timing hadn't worked out for me, I told them. Work was hectic, and I had a family trip planned for later in the year.

Besides, it was just Europe, right? My friends would still be my friends whenever they were finished gallivanting around the world, right? Perhaps a little different and a little more tanned – but still my friends... Right?

If I'm being honest, the sinking feeling hadn't really begun when my best friend posted a picture in Italy, or when the other shared several snaps of the food on their plates each day. It had actually started months before.

We'd been eating dinner together on our couch and they were talking, incessantly, about what they planned to do while they were in the Netherlands, Spain, Paris and London. I listened quietly but my heart was beating. Loud.

This was a conversation I wasn't a part of – one I couldn't be part of, even if I wanted to. Sure, I'd survive happily while they traversed their way through some of the world's most beautiful countries, but what about when they came home with all their new and exciting memories that didn't include me?