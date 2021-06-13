"Setting boundaries and saying 'no' makes me angry, so I now have a 'yes' list."

For weeks, my Instagram, WhatsApp, podcast feed, and group texts have been filled with stories about setting boundaries and ‘no' lists. And I get it.

Kids, careers, marriages and friends - we are all super busy and super stressed. It can feel liberating to put out into the world all the things you are no longer going to worry about or waste your time on.

But for me, setting boundaries and saying 'no' makes me angry.

Instead of feeling light and free, I end up cranky for letting all those things get in my way. So, I’m changing my perspective and writing a 'yes' list.

Yes to all the things I am embracing in my mid-forties. Yes to what makes me happy.

So, here's what is currently on my 'yes' list…

1. Yes to kids’ weekend sport.

We used to have a rule that the kids could only play one sport each so we didn’t spend all weekend standing on the side of a rugby field or netball court. I’ve quickly realised that if the kids aren’t playing sport, they are bugging us to play X-box or watch television. I know what I’d rather.

2. Yes to a messy house.

I am not a tidy person. I really wish I was because a clean house really is much nicer to live in. But I'd rather hang out with the kids than constantly put stuff away. For years I kept it tidy ‘just in case’ someone rang the doorbell. Now, well, I just blame the kids and dogs for the mess.

Image: Supplied.