Precisely when you should book your overseas flights if you want to nab them for cheap.

In each of us there is a disorganised spirit who likes to leave everything to the last minute. Yes, even you, person colour coordinating your handwritten bullet journal.

Never does this cause more chaos and havoc than when you’re trying to book an overseas holiday.

Between booking the flights, accommodation, travel insurance, rental cars, overnight trains, authentic Italian cooking lessons, segway tours, three-day ‘off the beaten path’ treks… basically it becomes really easy to put off making travel arrangements.

Wait for the last-minute deals, your disorganised inner voice whispers, steering the organised, practical part of you away from your computer and towards something not at all timely.

Then before you know it, those return flights you spotted six months ago suddenly seem a lot more expensive than you remembered them being.

That's because, contrary to what you've been told before, waiting for last-minute sales isn't the best way to find cheap flights.

New research from Skyscanner showed three in four Aussies are missing out on the best international flight deals because they're not booking far enough in advance.

Their survey of 1,200 participants found 17 per cent of us wait until less than two months before our departure date to book our flights. Only that's the exact time prices tend to surge.

Below are Skyscanner's top insights on nabbing the best airfare deals, including when AND when not to fly, and how far in advance you should be booking.