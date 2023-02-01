From Kyle and Jackie O to Hamish and Andy: Exactly how much radio hosts get paid.

Hosting a radio gig is no easy feat.

Managing to hold an audience on a national scale takes a bucket load of charisma, talent, and a voice that can keep even the most uninterested of us entertained.

But how much money do radio hosts actually make?

Watch the viral clip of Jackie O discussing how much she earns. Post continues after video.

In a now-viral TikTok, Jackie Henderson, from KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, was asked how much she earns in a year.

Mister Lewis, who has 400,000 followers on the platform, has gained his following by asking people in affluent areas of Los Angeles how much they earn and what they do for a living.