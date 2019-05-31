While we all fell in love with Hamish and Andy, Wil Anderson turned them into a punchline.

Together Hamish Blake and Andy Lee make one of Australia’s most loved comedy duos.

However, the love wasn’t as unanimously felt by their comedian peers at the inception of their career in 2004. Especially by Wil Anderson, who at the time was co-hosting the ABC comedy talk-show, The Glass House, with Corinne Grant and Dave Hughes.

You see, 21-year-old Hamish and Andy were cast alongside Andrew O’Keefe, Chris Lilley and Kate McCartney in a Channel 7 sketch comedy show called Big Bite. It was then renamed to Hamish & Andy, a move which allegedly angered Australia’s more established comedians.

Wil Anderson explains to Mia Freedman why he doesn’t have kids on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast.

Video by MMC

Appearing on Anderson’s podcast Wilosophy this week, Lee, 38, candidly discussed the “awful experience,” which led to a long-running feud with the former Gruen Transfer host.

“I want to raise something with you which is pretty confronting,” began Lee. “Hamish and I didn’t like you for a very, very, long time.”

“As 21-year-olds in our first gig, to step out and see everyone in there looking at you going, ‘You’ve just stolen our f***ing show’, we tried to talk to people, and it turned into a train wreck,” he continued.

“What was the hard thing for Hamish and I, at the time, was we were really trying, and then the shows that I loved and listened to, I was becoming a regular punchline on.”

Explaining his side of the situation, Anderson apologised for his actions, stating that he knew he had “behaved like a di**head”.

“There was a whole bunch of people who you guys had been foisted upon,” he replied.

“You guys were young, and you were put into a show where I knew a whole bunch of people who were involved in the show, and some of them were not happy that these two young people had been thrown into this show, so I was getting a lot of stories.”