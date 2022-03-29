From Dr. Phil to Judge Judy: Exactly how much TV hosts get paid.

Hosting a TV show takes skill - one not every person, or celebrity for that matter, possesses.

The essential ingredients include the ability to hold the attention of a global audience, buckets of wit, and just the right amount of empathy to connect with their guests.

And for those who get that mix just right, there's a huge chance that they'll hold a spot on our screens for decades.

Watch the moment Oprah gave every audience member a brand new car.



Video via YouTube.

Hosts who have mastered this, and held onto their TV show slots, can also expect to make a huge amount of money.

...But just how much? Well, read on to find out, as below is a list of how much the 10 most famous TV hosts get paid.

Oprah on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Oprah Winfrey. Image: Getty.