From $3 to $100 million: How much Hollywood stars actually got paid for their biggest roles.

Despite what you may think, not every starring role comes with a hefty paycheck.

While some films gross hundreds of millions of dollars, several accolades and great reviews, actors don't always get the amount they deserve to star in the film... but sometimes they do.

Based on that thought, it got us thinking about what actors have worked for chump change and which actors have gotten eye-watering amounts of money for their roles.

Video via Mamamia.

Below is how much exactly 10 Hollywood stars got paid for their biggest roles.