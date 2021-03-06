The 6 best LGBTQI+ shows and movies to watch this Mardi Gras weekend.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, one of Australia’s most famous and well-loved events, is taking place this weekend.

If you can’t make it to the actual event, there’s no need to feel like you’re missing out on the celebrations.

To get you in the Mardi Gras spirit, we've compiled a list of our favourite feel good, conversation-starting, and historical LGBTQI+ TV shows and movies.

Side note: Here's what it's like dating as a Trans Woman. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

From Stan's It's A Sin to Netflix's Sex Education, here's our complete list:

It's A Sin

Olly Alexander and Nathaniel Hall as Richie and Donald in It’s A Sin. Image: Stan.