'I always thought mothers who breastfed toddlers were weird. And then I became one.'

Like many aspects of motherhood, breastfeeding was something I had plenty of preconceived ideas about. I thought I knew what was ‘right’, only to completely backflip when I was in the thick of it.

For example, I always thought it was totally weird when I would see a mother breastfeeding a toddler. It gave me the ick. If they can walk and talk, they shouldn’t be breastfeeding. If you’re still offering that kind of contact you must be crazy, you must be a hippie, you must be dealing with some deep-seated ‘mummy’ issues of your own.

And then…I became one of those ‘weird’ mums.

My foray into the world of breastfeeding was a little bumpy, you could say. My daughter was born during the last surge of COVID-19 cases which resulted in major understaffing issues on the birth unit. In the early hours of the morning after I had given birth I was left alone while the midwives were called to assist with a number of other high-risk births. I had to figure out breastfeeding on my own and I had no f**king clue what I was doing.

Without proper guidance on how to latch my baby correctly, I suffered from severe nipple damage. Every time I breastfed my baby (which was a LOT in those early days) I would writhe around in excruciating pain. Like a million hot knives stabbing my nipples, I pushed through a type of pain I have never felt before. I also had some issues with my supply coming in, unbeknownst to me my baby was hungry as hell and I didn’t know why she was screaming.