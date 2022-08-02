"You'll feel more thirsty than you've ever felt before." 6 things no one tells you about breastfeeding.

Although it's World Breastfeeding Week, there are still a lot of unknowns about the art of breastfeeding. And it is an art that takes time, patience and significant support to get right.

Breastfeeding (or chestfeeding) may be the next natural step after birth but that doesn't mean it's easy nor is there a step-by-step failsafe guide.

It takes weeks, or months, to establish a good breastfeeding rhythm with your baby and to feel like you really know what you're doing.

If you're currently pregnant and thinking about breastfeeding, here's six interesting insights that you might not know.

1. Your baby's saliva is a silent messenger service.

It's one of the most magical things I've ever heard about breastfeeding and it never fails to amaze me.

Your baby - for the entire time they feed, whether it's two months or two years - communicates with your body via their saliva.

When your baby latches, their saliva enters your body through the nipple and tells your body exactly what it needs.

Subsequently, the composition of breastmilk changes in response to your baby's saliva. If pathogens are detected, your body creates antibodies to fight the infection and those antibodies travel through breast milk back into your baby.

The same goes for nutritional composition. Breastmilk changes every day, according to the specific, individual needs of your baby.

Your breastmilk is an ever changing, bespoke recipe that's guided by your baby's nutritional and immunological needs and isn't that astounding? It's a living substance that contains live cells, including stem cells!