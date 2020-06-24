"Was there foul play?" The unanswered questions that still surround Brittany Murphy's death.

Over 10 years later, Brittany Murphy’s death still puzzles the world.

On December 20, 2009, Murphy collapsed in the bathroom of her Hollywood home, passing out in the arms of her mother Sharon.

Her big smile, wide eyes and distinctly recognisable voice from years on film were lost. Her life ended at just 32.

In the weeks after her death, the coroner concluded Murphy died of a lethal concoction of things: pneumonia combined with anaemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from prescription medication.

But now, in a new Investigation Discovery documentary, a forensic pathologist has shared that his questions about the circumstances surrounding her death “were never truly answered”.

“What stood out to me was that here’s a young woman of 32 years old. How could she have developed such an advanced state pneumonia and such an incredible state of iron deficiency? Where in the world was her mother, her husband? Why didn’t she receive proper medical care,” forensic pathologist Dr Cyril Wecht, who was interviewed in Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, told Fox News.

“I was just puzzled by all of it. She had the financial means to see a doctor. And then she had prescriptions to strong opiates. It was very perplexing.”

In an interview with The Latest, the forensic pathologist reiterated his belief that Murphy's severe iron deficiency anaemia and long-standing pneumonia should have been picked up on earlier.

He refused to rule out 'foul play', but said that did not mean he believed the theory Murphy was murdered.

“Was there foul play, using the word ‘foul’ in a much broader sense of lack of care, lack of appropriate, simple healthcare measures?” he said.

“Yes, that was foul, but not the kind of foul play that we think of and talk about when we say homicide.”