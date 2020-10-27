The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 27.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names and descriptions of people who have died.

Melbournians allowed one home visit per day, Daniel Andrews says.

Daniel Andrews says Melburnians can have one home visit per day. Image: Getty.

Home visits in Melbourne will be restricted to one per day as the city emerges from its coronavirus lockdown after a devastating second wave.

On Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews outlined the tight rules on how Melbourne residents can start visiting each other from Wednesday. Two adults with dependents can only visit another home once per day. Anyone who has a visitor cannot visit another home on that day.

Andrews said there would be "some complexities" around the rules, with visits also restricted to the 25km travel limit.

"I know it's not a nice thing to say or a nice thing for anyone to acknowledge but the place where you feel safest, your home, is actually the most dangerous environment for the spread of this virus," he said.

"That's why there has to be rules and if we all follow those rules then we keep each other safe, we be able to see the people we missed the most and loved the most but do it in a COVID-safe way."

Andrews added the home rules will remain beyond November 8, when the 25km limit and the "ring of steel" separating Melbourne from regional Victoria are set to end.

Trump's US Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, has been confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. Image: Getty.