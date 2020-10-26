"Now is the time to open up." What we just learnt from Dan Andrews' press conference.

Yesterday the press conference that so many Victorians had pinned their hopes on delivered a result of, 'we'll get back to you tomorrow', leaving the state in limbo as to what was going to happen with reopening Metropolitan and regional Melbourne.

But, as promised, Premier Daniel Andrews returned to the stage today to address his state.

He opened with the daily number, as he has done for the entirety of his time managing this pandemic for Victoria. Here was what he reported:

ZERO positive test results from the batch they were waiting on in order to make this announcement

91 active cases across the state

0 new cases

7 Victorians in hospital

3 million + tests processed

6 health care workers with active cases

14-day average - 3.6 for metro Melbourne

2 active cases in regional Victoria (Shepparton)

4 active cases in aged care

Then came the news everyone was waiting for...

"With zero cases and so much testing, we are able to say that now is the time to open up."