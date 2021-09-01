From wavy mirrors to coloured glass: 5 home trends you’re about to see everywhere.

Thanks to the power of social media, trends come and go very quickly. Some remain in the zeitgeist for more than a season, while others become outdated soon after they arrive on the scene.

Over the past few months, US and UK influencers have showcased many home trends; and there are a few that we believe will be just as popular during our warmer months, and will remain in style come 2022. So, as we continue to spend more time at home, read on to see five things you should add to your home in Spring/Summer 2021.

But first, watch: How To Travel: At Home. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Wavy mirrors.

If you ask any interior stylist how to make a room look bigger, one of the first tips they'll mention is to add a mirror, as they create the illusion that the space is in fact bigger than it looks. While over the past few years, large, rectangular mirrors have dominated (a must-have for any great outfit selfie), this year it's all about the wavy mirror.

The trend first burst onto the scene when various celebrities and influencers were spotted owning the plastic, pink neon-lit Ettore Sottsass Ultrafragola mirror.