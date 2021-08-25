The 6 things you'll be wearing in spring, according to a lifestyle editor.

I know what you're thinking.

Puh-lease. The only thing I'll be wearing in Spring at this stage is slightly more lightweight pyjamas.

And I get it. The enthusiasm for buying "outdoor clothes" for "doing stuff" has understandably waned over the course of 2021. Unless you count leggings, which have skyrocketed in popularity and all-round wearability (I'm wearing them right now).

But do you know one thing to get excited about in a world that seems so very devoid of exciting things?

A new season. Sunshine. Warm air. And with it, new possibilities. New *outfit* possibilities. Because if this country keeps up its vaccination rate, we'll all be emerging from our cocoons really soon, and we'll need options for our many activities.

Based on what our overseas sisters are wearing during their summer months, as well as what I'm hearing on the fashion grapevine (ahem, refreshing TikTok every 10 minutes), here are the six things we'll be wearing in spring.

Spring Fashion Trend #1: Oversized shirting.

Apparently we're all about to be dressing like a businessman on a yacht, which I'm personally embracing for my spring aesthetic.

Unless you've been on a social media break (so, no one during lockdown) you've likely seen all the cool girls on Instagram kicking around in striped shirts in various shades of pastel.

While some of them are a bit on the spendy side (like those by cult Aussie label Blanca), there are plenty of affordable iterations of this style available too.