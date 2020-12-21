Share Your Space: A $750 pad just a block from Bondi Beach, with a shared backyard for dogs.

Mamamia's Share Your Space series asks everyday women to share all the juicy, specific details about their home. How much do you pay in rent? Who do you live with? Where did you get your furniture? It's pulling back the curtain on real estate in Australia, and allowing us to really see how the people around us live.

Age: 32

Job: Marketing Manager and Podcast Host

Rent: $750 a week for two bedrooms (split with my partner).

Location: Bondi Beach, NSW (About a block from the beach).

Lifestyle: I’ve been in Sydney for the past four years and have always called Bondi home. Initially because a few of my girlfriends from Brisbane were here, but then I fell pretty hard for the lifestyle. I am a massive beach and outdoor exercise enthusiast. I love that I can wake up most days, hit the beach for a couple of sandies or run Bondi to Bronte, and finish off with a quick ocean dip - all before I start my nine to five! There really is nowhere else in the world that you can have that city/beach lifestyle.

I live with my partner Charlie and our dog, Albi. We’re up to apartment number three in two-and-a-half years, but this one really feels like home. It’s central Bondi so just off the main drag. It’s a small block of four apartments and we have great neighbours including three doggos: Nahla, Mufasa and Tequila. We’re on the top floor, north facing so plenty of natural light, great cross breeze, freshly painted walls, wooden floors and a shared backyard!

Prior to meeting my partner, my interior aesthetic was 50 shades of grey, nude, and white. And well, he is a bloody peacock whose favourite colour is red. At first I was really against colour, but now I love seeing how our individual styles have come together to create our shared space. Come on, I’ll show you around...

So, take us inside:

Master Bedroom:

When you walk through the front door, the master is to the left. The room is definitely the biggest in the apartment and because she is so spacious, we did do a thing and treated ourselves to a king bed. My pride and joy is the emerald green velvet headboard - I scored it from my girlfriend who moved interstate.

I feel like headboards are back in a big way and now I can’t imagine having a bed without one. Getting a king bed meant all new linen. We invested in some yummy Egyptian cotton sheets from Bed Bath and Table in the dreamiest sage colour. The floral blanket is one of two that we snagged from Charlie’s parents. I love the retro vibe and the pop of colour it adds.

I will never part with this headboard. Image: Supplied.