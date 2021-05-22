Where are they now? The cast of Hocus Pocus, 27 years later.

For an entire generation, Hocus Pocus is the Halloween classic of their childhood and beyond.

Twenty-seven years ago, Walt Disney Pictures brought three comical witches to our screens – the Sanderson sisters – who are resurrected by three teenagers on the night of Halloween.

Directed by Kenny Ortega – who is also responsible for classics including High School Musical – the film has stood the test of time, continuing to be a must-watch every October 31st for a whole new generation.

And now, after years of speculation, Bette Midler has confirmed a sequel is on its way.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on DisneyPlus," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have announced they will return to the film as well.

"Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," Parker wrote on Instagram.

While Najimy said: "The people have spoken: I smell children... again."

Ahead of Hocus Pocus 2, here’s where the famed stars are now, 27 years later.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson.