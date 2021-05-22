Where are they now? The cast of Hocus Pocus, 27 years later.

For an entire generation, Hocus Pocus is the Halloween classic of their childhood and beyond.
Twenty-seven years ago, Walt Disney Pictures brought three comical witches to our screens – the Sanderson sisters – who are resurrected by three teenagers on the night of Halloween.
Directed by Kenny Ortega – who is also responsible for classics including High School Musical – the film has stood the test of time, continuing to be a must-watch every October 31st for a whole new generation.
And now, after years of speculation, Bette Midler has confirmed a sequel is on its way.
"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on DisneyPlus," she wrote on Twitter on Friday.
Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! 🧹 #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OFMTlfjCDq— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 20, 2021
Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have announced they will return to the film as well.
"Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok," Parker wrote on Instagram.
While Najimy said: "The people have spoken: I smell children... again."
Ahead of Hocus Pocus 2, here’s where the famed stars are now, 27 years later.
Top Comments
What about max??? It’s funny the other day I watched this and it’s a totally different experience watching it as an adult to as a child. As a kid I can remember watching this and being scared out of my mind and crying when binx the cat died at the end. As an adult, I just watch and admire the incredible performances of Bette midler, SJP and Kathy Najimy. I hope they do a sequel but only if the original cast members are in it
They didn't mention that Thackerey Binx is playing McGee in NCIS, or all the cool stuff the Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson) has done either. He was one of the Gentlemen in Buffy, the all time creepiest bad guys on that show!
Too true