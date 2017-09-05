The two big hints everyone missed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with baby number three.

It’s official – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

While the news came as a surprise for most of us, it turns out there have been two sneaky signs Kate was pregnant.

You see, what we wrote off as a light-hearted quip the Duchess made while on royal tour in Poland in July may have actually been a sneaky ‘in-joke’ with her husband and a massive hint to the rest of us.

When in Warsaw the 35-year-old was gifted a soft toy designed to soothe newborns, she turned to William and said: “We will just have to have more babies”.

While we can’t know for certain if the couple knew they were expecting, if speculation that Kate is between eight and 12 weeks pregnant is true, there’s a good chance they did.

Those not in the sport of baby bump watching happily ignored the remark, while it sent many others into a frenzy.