Question: Is it ever OK to ask a woman outright if she's pregnant?

To ask, or not to ask. That is the question.

For so long, humanity pondered whether or not it’s appropriate to ask a woman if she’s got a bun in the oven. In fact, I’m 87 per cent certain the cavemen were wondering themselves as they made fire by rubbing rocks together.

But thousands of years later in 2017, it seems we still haven’t come up with a definitive answer, as proven by a post on motherhood online forum, Mumsnet.

Seeking advice from women who may have been there themselves, one user posted her conundrum.

“My cleaner caught me today as I was leaving – I’m normally out before she comes – and asked if I were pregnant. I had forgotten to put my Pregnacare vitamins in the cupboard and she’d seen,” she wrote.

“Now as it happens, I am [pregnant] – hence the vits – but it’s very early and we haven’t even told family yet.

“We have a good relationship generally but for some reason her question annoyed me. Not sure why exactly….. would it bother you to be asked like that?”