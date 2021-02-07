Just when we had nearly forgotten about that Hilaria Baldwin palava, a new statement has surfaced.

In December, Hilaria Baldwin found herself at the centre of a very peculiar Twitter investigation.

Thanks to a now-viral Twitter thread, many claimed that the 37-year-old yoga teacher and author would sometimes 'pretend' to be Spanish.

On December 21, Twitter user @lenibriscoe posted "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

They then proceeded to share a series of videos of Hilaria speaking with a Spanish accent, which sounded noticeably different to other clips of her speaking with an American accent.

In one video, the 37-year-old even seemed to forget the 'English' word for cucumber.

Another video also showed Hilaria’s mother supposedly talking at a conference with an American accent.

