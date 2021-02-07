celebrity

Just when we had nearly forgotten about that Hilaria Baldwin palava, a new statement has surfaced.

In December, Hilaria Baldwin found herself at the centre of a very peculiar Twitter investigation.

Thanks to a now-viral Twitter thread, many claimed that the 37-year-old yoga teacher and author would sometimes 'pretend' to be Spanish.

On December 21, Twitter user @lenibriscoe posted "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." 

They then proceeded to share a series of videos of Hilaria speaking with a Spanish accent, which sounded noticeably different to other clips of her speaking with an American accent. 

In one video, the 37-year-old even seemed to forget the 'English' word for cucumber.

Another video also showed Hilaria’s mother supposedly talking at a conference with an American accent.

After a slew of tweets and comments made by the Baldwin family, the world was left scratching its head.

Watch Hilaria Baldwin's husband, Alec Baldwin, as Donald Trump on SNL. Post continues after video.


Video via SNL.

Now, after weeks of social media silence, Hilaria has returned to Instagram with an apology.

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow," she began the post.

"My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both." 

The mother-of-five went on to apologise for the confusion. 

"The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.

"I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together."

Hilaria previously addressed her upbringing in a video she posted on Instagram in December. 

"So there have been some questions about where I’m born [sic]. I was born in Boston, and then I spent some of my childhood in Boston and some of my childhood in Spain. My family, my brother, my parents, everybody is over there in Spain now and I’m over here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life," she explained in the video. 

"I’m really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages and I’m trying to raise my kids so that they speak two languages."

"Lots of people have been asking about how I speak. I am that person who if I have been speaking a lot of Spanish then I tend to mix them and if I’ve been speaking a lot of English then I mix up my Spanish. It’s one of those things that I’ve always been a bit insecure about. When I get nervous or upset then I tend to mix the two," she continued. 

"I try to speak more clearly in each language. That is something I should try to do. But sometimes I mess it up. It’s not something I’m 'playing' at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear."

She also addressed the confusion surrounding her name, after claims that she previously went by the name "Hillary," but later changed it to "Hilaria". 

"So when I was growing up and in this country [America] I would use the name ‘Hilary’ and in Spain I would use the name ‘Hilaria’. My parents call me ‘Hilaria’, my whole family call me ‘Hilaria’. It always bothered me that neither name sounded good in both languages. So I used ‘Hilary’ when I was in school and dancing."

"Then a handful of years before I met [her husband] Alec, I decided to consolidate the two because there were so many documents and I had so many different things. Even things like going to pick up a prescription I’d be like, ‘I don’t know what you have on file’. So I consolidated and I identify more with ‘Hilaria’ because that’s what my family calls me and one of things I love is that ‘Hilaria’ means ‘happy’."

Hilaria signed off the video by saying, "This is who I am, and my life story - and it might not fit into your cookie cutter, or your label, but it’s my weird mix of who I am."

An Amy Schumer joke and a 'fake' Spanish accent: Why everyone's talking about Hilaria Baldwin.

Feature Image: Getty/[email protected]

