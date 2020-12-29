"Just ridiculous." How Hilaria Baldwin's family has defended her in the last 24 hours.

Many people knew nothing about Hilaria Baldwin, outside of her marriage to Alec Baldwin, mere days ago.
And now, an internet-led investigation into the heritage and (fake?) accent of Hilaria Baldwin has created a media storm that centres upon the timeless question: What is the truth?
On December 22, a Twitter user posted a now-viral thread, which began with: "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."
You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person— elenailanaalanaalinaelana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020
They then proceeded to share a series of videos of the podcast host and yoga instructor ostensibly speaking with a Spanish accent, which are inconsistent with other clips of her speaking with an American accent.
Fake Spanish accent debut - this woman grew up in Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/TZO47iHgO7— elenailanaalanaalinaelana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020