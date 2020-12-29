celebrity

"Just ridiculous." How Hilaria Baldwin's family has defended her in the last 24 hours.


Many people knew nothing about Hilaria Baldwin, outside of her marriage to Alec Baldwin, mere days ago.

And now, an internet-led investigation into the heritage and (fake?) accent of Hilaria Baldwin has created a media storm that centres upon the timeless question: What is the truth?

On December 22, a Twitter user posted a now-viral thread, which began with: "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

They then proceeded to share a series of videos of the podcast host and yoga instructor ostensibly speaking with a Spanish accent, which are inconsistent with other clips of her speaking with an American accent. 

In one video, she apparently forgets the 'English' word for cucumber.

A deeper dig into Baldwin's bio showed several discrepancies in past interviews she's done, including claims she was born in Spain with Spanish as her native language - both of which appear to be false. Her parents appear to, as well as Hilaria, appear to be born in the United States. There was also confusion around her name, with claims she previously went by the name "Hillary," but has since changed it to "Hilaria".

The 36-year-old then posted an eight-minute clip, explaining she was "born in Boston" and "grew up speaking two languages". Most of her extended family now lives in Spain, she says. 

"I am that person who if I have been speaking a lot of Spanish then I tend to mix them and if I’ve been speaking a lot of English then I mix that," she explained.

In a second video to Instagram, Baldwin said she wasn't sure "why this is turning into such a thing". 

"I'm being attacked for who I am," the mother-of-five said, before adding "2020 is a strange thing".  

The media attention only grew, prompting her family members to weigh in and defend her. 

Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin with husband Alec Baldwin. Image: Getty. 

Actor Alec Baldwin has been married to Hilaria for eight years and shares five young children with her, with their youngest born last September. 

On Monday, he posted an eight minute video to his Instagram during which he addresses the controversy surrounding his wife. 

The 62-year-old discusses the anonymous mistruths being spread on social media accounts, before saying: "There’s things that have been said lately about people I love and care about deeply which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."

Although he doesn't directly refer to Hilaria, he finished the video by telling them: "When you love somebody, you want to defend them. Consider the source."

He has also posted a couple of cryptic quotes about the spread of misinformation on the internet. 

Ireland Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin with her step-daughter, model Ireland Baldwin. Image: Getty. 

Next to address the controversy was her step-daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who is the 25-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger. 

“It’s so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone’s life that they don’t know anything about,” Ireland said in an Instagram story on Sunday, according to Bustle. “Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of her dad, and that’s really all that matters to me.”

Ireland continued: "She's a good person, she's a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad, and I have a great relationship with her. You know, she could be a really malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down, but she isn't."

In a comment on Hilaria's video, Ireland further defended her step-mum, referring to the moment she apparently forget the English word for 'cucumber'.

"She definitely knows what a cucumber is, but I've been on talk shows before and I have been so nervous and I've said really dumb shit under pressure and couldn't really imagine what I would say if I were on a talk show and having to cook in front of the entire country," the model wrote. "Also I have friends again from all different places who speak multiple languages who mix up words all of the time because anyone who speaks many languages would tell you that it's easy to mix up words."

Feature image: Instagram.

