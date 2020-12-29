"Just ridiculous." How Hilaria Baldwin's family has defended her in the last 24 hours.

In one video, she apparently forgets the 'English' word for cucumber.

Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English 😭 pic.twitter.com/g8xYNktsNY — elenailanaalanaalinaelana (not) (@lenibriscoe) December 21, 2020

A deeper dig into Baldwin's bio showed several discrepancies in past interviews she's done, including claims she was born in Spain with Spanish as her native language - both of which appear to be false. Her parents appear to, as well as Hilaria, appear to be born in the United States. There was also confusion around her name, with claims she previously went by the name "Hillary," but has since changed it to "Hilaria".

The 36-year-old then posted an eight-minute clip, explaining she was "born in Boston" and "grew up speaking two languages". Most of her extended family now lives in Spain, she says.

"I am that person who if I have been speaking a lot of Spanish then I tend to mix them and if I’ve been speaking a lot of English then I mix that," she explained.

In a second video to Instagram, Baldwin said she wasn't sure "why this is turning into such a thing".

"I'm being attacked for who I am," the mother-of-five said, before adding "2020 is a strange thing".

The media attention only grew, prompting her family members to weigh in and defend her.