A 26-year age gap, 5 children and a Spanish-themed wedding: Inside Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's marriage.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

This week, Hilaria Baldwin - a name not many people knew outside of her marriage to actor Alec Baldwin - was firmly thrust into the glare of the spotlight after an internet-led investigation accused her of pretending to be Spanish.

On December 22, a Twitter user posted a now-viral thread, which began with: "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

Not sure what the heck is going on? Catch up here: An Amy Schumer joke and a 'fake' Spanish accent: Why everyone's talking about Hilaria Baldwin.

Hilaria, 36, then uploaded various videos to her Instagram clarifying her upbringing in the US and explaining why she speaks with a Spanish accent.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain," she wrote on Instagram.

"My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home - Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me."

Alec, her husband of eight years, also came to his wife's defence, posting a video to Instagram: "I understood, from day one, that you were born here and raised, for many years, in both the US and Spain. You never claimed you were from Spain. You always maintained you were born here," he said.

"You are my life. And as hard as it is now, the dog barks, but the parade goes on. I love you," the 62-year-old concluded.

On Wednesday, Hilaria again attempted to set the record straight, telling the New York Times: "There is not something I'm doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary."

In what continues to be the weirdest story to end 2020, we decided to take a look back at Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's eight-year marriage - including their Spanish-inspired wedding that hasn't aged well in retrospect.

But first, here's how celebrities kept themselves entertained in isolation. Post continues below.