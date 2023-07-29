Heather Matarazzo rose to fame in The Princess Diaries. She's sick of 'struggling to survive' in Hollywood.

For any Princess Diaries fans, Heather Matarazzo's face is one they will immediately recognise.

She was in the hit film alongside Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore, where Matarazzo played Anne Hathaway's character's best friend Lilly Moscovitz. And what an iconic role it was.

Over the years, Matarazzo has gone on to act in a few TV shows and movies, most notably Scream, and a few guest roles in Roseanne, Law & Order, The L Word and Greys Anatomy.

Despite being quite recognisable, and having featured in some of these massively successful projects, Matarazzo says earning a living as a mid-level actor is extremely hard.

Interestingly, her hit movies Scream, The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2 are all now available to stream on platforms - and have likely been watched millions of times.

When it comes to TV shows on cable networks, the stars of these shows are paid residuals when repeat episodes of the show air on television. For a lot of mid-level actors, this forms a large part of their salary - like people in sales with commissions.

But now that streaming giants have entered the picture, it means those residual checks for TV shows and movies being streamed online aren't at all comparable to cable. And it's left a lot of actors in the lurch.

Recently Matarazzo responded to a comment from a random online who criticised her and other actors that are striking.

The comment read: "What are you elites doing for the struggling Americans that contributed to your wealth? Majority of working citizens have more oppression than you?"