A bunch of cameos, plus 7 other things you didn't know about The Princess Diaries.

It's been over 20 years (!!!) since The Princess Diaries first hit theatres on August 3, 2001.

The Disney film, which was directed by Garry Marshall (the man behind Pretty Woman), introduced us to Mia Thermopolis, her cat Fat Louie, her friends and foes from high school, and most importantly, Clarisse Renaldi, the Queen of Genovia.

It. Was. Iconic.

And after a weekend re-watch of the film, we've been feeling a little nostalgic.

So, we decided to take a look back at eight things you probably didn't know about The Princess Diaries.

Anne Hathaway was a last resort for Mia.

It turns out casting for Anne Hathaway's iconic role as Mia Thermopolis was more contested than we might have guessed.

Mia's role was initially offered to musician and actress Juliette Lewis, but when she turned it down, producers approached a whole bunch of other stars like Liv Tyler, Kirsten Dunst, Alicia Silverstone, Jessica Biel and Claire Danes.

When Hathaway later auditioned for the role, it didn't take much to convince the team.

She was cast after one audition when Hathaway accidentally fell off her chair, just as directors imagined Mia.

The Princess Diaries went on to be the movie to launch Hathaway's career in Hollywood.

