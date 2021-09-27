Mercury retrograde is here to mess with your relationships. Here's what it means for you.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for Mercury retrograde. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mercury’s retrograde has a notorious reputation. But with a bit of astrological know-how, you can use the trickster planet’s reversal to your advantage.

Every Mercury retrograde is a little different. This time, Mercury steps back through peace-loving Libra from September 27 until October 31.

Depending on how this zodiac rewind triggers your sign, you can learn how to turn Mercury’s retrograde mayhem into magic.





ARIES & ARIES RISING

Mercury's retrograde questions the give-and-take ratio between you and your sweetheart. What seems fair and reasonable to you may look different to your partner. Figure out how to strike the right balance and avoid comparing yourself to other couples' apparent relationship bliss. Singles work brilliantly behind the scenes in a mutually beneficial partnership. Just don't sign official agreements until Mercury's retrograde has ended.