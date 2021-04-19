‘I tried 12 health tips over 12 days. Here's what happened.’

Getting motivated was hard, but once I was up, awake and on the mat, it felt great. I opted for a gentle stretching and yoga class on YouTube, and it really helped me ease into the day. I loved that I took time just for myself, and getting exercise out of the way early also felt very productive.

Will I do it every day? Let’s not lie... Probably not. But would I try it again, maybe once a week? Yes, definitely.

7. Stretching before bed

Confession: I'm not good at... stretching. I have VERY tight legs and hips, and I get told every time I have a massage I need to stretch more, and then I just... don’t. Oooops.

I decided to try stretching before bed because it’s meant to be a good way to wind down, be present and release tension from the day.

I went for some basic hip and leg stretches in areas where I knew I was really tight. I only did it for about 5-10 minutes, but I was surprised by how relaxed it made me feel. It also helped me fall asleep a lot faster, I think because my body was already winding down before I got into bed.

8. No screen time before sleep

This is a habit I have been meaning to start for ageeeees, but never seem to quite get to it. I often get stuck on a late night endless Instagram scroll, which often just makes me feel stressed and gets my mind racing before bed. This week I made a conscious effort to put my phone down at least an hour before bed, and instead of watching TV I made sure I read a book, or had a shower, stretched and wound down.

It’s made an enormous difference to the quality of my sleep - I find I’m waking up less and the sleep I am getting feels like better quality, and a lot deeper.

9. Stretch breaks during the day

I work on my computer all day, and often get stiff legs and back aches. To try and break up the day, and prevent poor posture, I set myself the challenge of making sure I had 3 small stretch breaks during the day.

I set alarms on my phone for 11am, 3pm and 5pm to make sure I stood up, and took at least 2 minutes to do some brief stretching - whether that be bending over to touch the ground, some gentle twists, calf raises or back bends.

At the end of the day my body felt waaaay better than it usually would.

I was less stiff and I felt better mentally for taking a few breaks too. Not sure if I would do this everyday, as it can be harder to do in the office, but it’s definitely something I would consider.

10. Write down your goals at the start of the day

I follow a lot of inspirational and self-help type accounts on Instagram, and a lot of them talk about morning rituals and how important they can be to ‘set up your day’. To be honest, I’ve never sure if this is legit or just a lot of fluff, but I thought I’d try one of the common recommendations I see: writing down your goals at the start of each day.