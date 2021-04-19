‘I tried 12 health tips over 12 days. Here's what happened.’

In the past few months my work has ramped up, I’ve moved house and I’ve attempted to train a naughty dog.
I’m tired.
And my routine has sucked.
In a bid to get my life back on track, I wanted to try to embed some healthy habits so I have more energy and don’t want to curl up and sleep at every waking moment.
I decided to embark on a mission: trying 12 healthy habits in 12 days. Here goes nothing.
1. Drinking 2L of water a day
I’ve been trying to drink more water for ages now… and it’s safe to say - I suck at it. So today I challenged myself to drink at least 2 litres.
Consuming 2 litres is a lot more than I realised… and weirdly it made me feel a lot more ‘full’ than I am used to. I don’t particularly enjoy drinking water, so it was a bit of a hard slog but I got myself a nice drink bottle with a straw (hint: having a straw helps A LOT) and managed to polish off 3 x 800ml bottles - so 2.4L total.
I weed… a lot. Of course you would expect.
But it apparently calms down once your body is used to it after a few days. I also felt I slept better, and had more energy overall. All in all, this is a habit I will *try* to continue every day.
2. Meditation
I’ve meditated twice a day for almost two years (read about it here), but recently I’ve fallen out of the habit.