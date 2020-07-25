"Stacy’s mum has got it going on": When your name is in a wildly popular song.

Last week, a UK study on baby name regret found that Lyla and Arabella were two of the most regretted girls names. The study's authors put that down to parents wishing they hadn’t given their kids the same names as popular songs – 'Lyla' by Oasis, and 'Arabella' by Arctic Monkeys.

Could this be true? Is it really such a bad thing to have your name in the title of a song?

For the past 26 years, every time my birthday has come around, people have sung the Things of Stone and Wood song 'Happy Birthday Helen' to me. It’s slightly annoying but also a bit cute. I wondered… is it worse for people who share their name with a really well-known song?

Brace yourself: Reddit reveal the worst baby names they've ever heard. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

We asked readers to share their stories of people singing "their" songs at them, and years of suppressed irritation came flooding out.

Stacy: "'Stacy’s Mom' has traumatised my life since its 2003 release. As if being 13 isn’t hard enough, being 13 and your mum having 'it going on' and never being the girl for anyone really was the icing on the adolescence cake I never needed or wanted."

Laura: "'Tell Laura I Love Her'. It’s a bit weird when you’re a kid and random old men sing it to you. Actually, I find it weird at any age."

Lisa: "Every year I get the Simpsons’ rendition of 'Lisa, it’s your birthday. Happy birthday, Lisa.' Totally ruins the day for me."

Renee: "My male Year 5 teacher would always sing ‘Just walk away, Renee’ any time I’d walk up to his desk."

Molly: "I commonly get the 'Please help me find Molly' song. It’s usually people who don’t realise that Molly is also the name of ecstasy."

Michelle: "I was a little kid when the Beatles sang 'Michelle'. All these adults would start singing it at me. It was so embarrassing and I had no idea what it meant. 'Michelle ma belle...' I just wanted to disappear."

Grace: "'Amazing Grace'. Yes, I am amazing, but geez, say something original."

Jacqui: "I’m Jacqui. I don’t hate the actual song, but someone randomly singing 'Jack, Jack, Jackie' HAUNTED me in primary school. Absolutely killed me."

Susie: "My dad used to come in my room in the morning and play 'Wake Up Little Susie' all the time. He thought he was hysterical!"