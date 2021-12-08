The 5 things people always say to mums of 4 kids, from 4 mums who have heard it all.

The moment I gave birth to my first son, I had an overwhelming desire to be a mum of four.

Perhaps it was the rush of hormones, the intoxicating smell of a newborn, or a feeling that life was about to change forever.

My husband took a more rational approach. He carefully evaluated the pros and cons of having four small people to keep alive (definitely more cons) before signing up to drive a people carrier for the next 20 years.

What I didn't expect when number four was born was the intrigue and curiosity that came with the territory.

Having three was perfectly normal, but the fourth tipped me into the stratosphere of 'crazy lady with four kids.'

And it seems that I'm not alone.

Talking with other mums of four, it's the five same questions that friends, family members, and strangers ask time and time again. So, if you've ever wondered and never asked, here are our answers...

"You must be so busy?"

It's safe to say that a mum of four is busy. But have you ever met a parent who isn't busy, regardless of how many kids they have?

Every mum carries the same #mentalload of that we do: kids, parents, friends, work, exercise.

And like every mum we know, we do what we can and hope for the best.

